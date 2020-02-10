Editor,
Recent city disclosures regarding investigation into Councilman Perez’s outstanding debts to the city, and his continued verbal attacks on members of our community at council meetings have prompted me to publicly respond to those who have asked my opinion on the upcoming recall.
In a recent letter about this investigation, Mayor Mahanpour stated “it has become apparent that the billing and accounting practices in Parks and Recreation are deficient and have led to confusion as to the amounts due”. There may be confusion as to the amounts owed, but it appears Councilman Perez may owe some amount of money to the city from 2014 through 2019. Lacking public explanation from Councilman Perez on this issue, the question for me now becomes whether he took advantage of deficient accounting practices to pay less than he owed or simply has used his political position to avoid paying his bills.
In a Council Corner in a local newspaper, Perez wrote that he is “unwilling to compromise my integrity,” that he has “strength in character” and strived to “be ethical.”
Yet, in a recent council meeting he used words to the effect that he only demeaned and abused those who make incorrect statements or didn’t know what they were talking about, as if this were a justification for his verbal assault on them. In my opinion, demeaning attacks on fellow councilmembers, city staff or the public, whatever the justification, do not show integrity, strength of character or an attempt to be ethical.
I believe that Councilman Perez should not be allowed to continue in office. I will to vote to recall him on March 3 and encourage all voters to do the same.
Bob Fitzgerald
Foster City
The letter writer is the former mayor of Foster City.
