 
Editor,
If you own a single-family home, beware, the house next to yours could become a multiunit parcel with up to 10 housing units. 
A lot of money is to be made by investors, the golden goose. 
The state Legislature and governor sold out to Wall Street real estate and smaller developers and passed Senate bills 9 and 10. These will allow single-family properties to be cut in half, with a house built on each parcel plus two ADUs for each, with no additional parking required. Also, within half mile of rapid transit or major bus route, 10 units can be built. There is no allowance for affordable housing, only market rate pricing for rents and sales. 
These provide part of the engine to drive a state mandate (administered by the Association of Bay Area Governments) that require extraordinarily high, annual new housing quotas be met by each city for nine years. If these laws are not followed, there are punitive measures and possible takeover by the state of a city’s housing policy. 
Think of your current or future single-family neighborhood, which you and your family sacrificed, worked hard and saved for the right to live there. Think of what it will look like in five to 10 years — disfigured, unrecognizably dense and parking your cars blocks away.  
Why sacrifice single-family neighborhoods for new housing when we have creative urban planners that can provide smart growth.
We need to give each city back control of their housing destiny — they know best what their needs are, not a one-size-fits-all state approach. Please ask your city council to come up with countermeasures to help mitigate this before the nightmare begins. 
 
Gary Isoardi
San Mateo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription