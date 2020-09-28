Editor,
Thank you, Jorg Aadahl, for your letter to the Journal (Sept. 15) listing the many reasons not to vote for Trump. I am acquainted with at least two longtime Republicans who could not bring themselves to vote for him in 2016. Since then his lack of character has been revealed even more acutely. It’s hard to imagine anyone voting for him.
Janet Freeman
Millbrae
