In this year of uncertainty, measured and thoughtful leadership are needed more than ever — and that is why I support incumbents Davina Hurt and Tom McCune for Belmont City Council. I served alongside both for many years on the Belmont Planning Commission and offer this perspective.
I have known Davina since our kids were little — as a mom, a friend, a neighbor and a fellow planning commissioner. With her legal mind and compassionate personality, Davina brings comprehensive, well-researched insight to every issue. Whether considering a single-family home addition or the zone text amendments for the Belmont Zoning Ordinance update, I would often marvel at Davina’s level of detail and commitment to a collaborative solution.
Tom and I served on the Planning Commission together for many years as well. His knowledge of architecture, finance and project planning was invaluable as we navigated significant commercial and residential project proposals as well as Belmont’s General and Specific Plan update. However, it was Tom’s logical and thoughtful approach to each issue that stuck with me. His experience-related personal stories not only added relevance and clarity but also lightened the mood during even the most heated meetings.
Both Davina and Tom will continue to serve Belmont for the people of Belmont. I witnessed their character, intelligence and leadership firsthand and whole heartedly support their re-election to Belmont City Council.
Amy Goldfarb
Belmont
The letter writer was a member of the Belmont Planning Commission from 2013-2020.
