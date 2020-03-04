Editor
Matt, thanks for exposing the deceptions of our elected leaders to get voters to pass bonds and then misuse the money. See “Charlie Brown!” column by Matt Grocott in the Feb. 25 edition of the Daily Journal. Bond measures include oversight committees. Voters are led to believe that the oversight committees are watching out for our interests. The reality is their bylaws limit their authority to question judgement. The other problem is almost no one attends oversight meetings. If they believe people are going to attend, they cancel the meeting and then call for a special meeting with only 24-hour advance notice. Vote no on all taxes and bonds. Attend oversight meetings.
Thomas Weissmiller
San Mateo
