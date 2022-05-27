Editor,

When it comes to San Mateo County Board of Supervisors District 3, there is no better candidate than Ray Mueller. He is endorsed by the county’s Democratic Party, the Sierra Club, our county firefighters, labor and has a 100% rating by Planned Parenthood. He has a broad range of support including city councilmembers, mayors, environmental leaders, farmworker advocates, educators and public safety professionals. His track record and reputation as a leader is unmatched. I’ve seen Ray address questions on the campaign trail and he responds with solutions, not vague campaign platitudes. There is no one more qualified to represent the diverse and complex communities of District 3, which includes parts of the Peninsula and the coast. Ray will represent all of us well, regardless of our age, gender, income level or personal politics. He has my vote.

Catarina Williams

Montara

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription