When it comes to San Mateo County Board of Supervisors District 3, there is no better candidate than Ray Mueller. He is endorsed by the county’s Democratic Party, the Sierra Club, our county firefighters, labor and has a 100% rating by Planned Parenthood. He has a broad range of support including city councilmembers, mayors, environmental leaders, farmworker advocates, educators and public safety professionals. His track record and reputation as a leader is unmatched. I’ve seen Ray address questions on the campaign trail and he responds with solutions, not vague campaign platitudes. There is no one more qualified to represent the diverse and complex communities of District 3, which includes parts of the Peninsula and the coast. Ray will represent all of us well, regardless of our age, gender, income level or personal politics. He has my vote.
Catarina Williams
Montara
