Editor,
I am responding to the letter, “Third-party possibility” by Tim Donnelly in the Oct. 4 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
That will never happen as long as the one-party corporate millionaire dictatorship (O.P.C.M.D.) blocks any other candidate besides Democrats and Republicans from the debates. The last thing the O.P.C.M.D. wants is a replay of the 1992 election where independent candidate Ross Perot split the vote and sent Bill Clinton to the White House.
What we should have is rank-choice voting with all candidates with ballot access in each and every presidential debate.
The last thing we need in 2020 is a replay of the 2016 election where all we had to vote for was a Democrat sociopath (Hillary Clinton) and a Republican carnival barker con man (Donald Trump) to be elected to lead the so-called “free world.”
Frank Scafani
San Bruno
