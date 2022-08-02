It’s a sign of the times that MidPeninsula Regional Open Space District rangers want in on the pension largesse that fire and police enjoy (“Open Space District talks at an impasse” in the July 30-31 edition of the Daily Journal). The argument that they are “safety personnel” was used by dispatchers, who won automatic early retirement at 90% of best overtime pay, without ever leaving the phone bank.
But we know that these lottery-size pension benefits have strained virtually every city budget in California and lead to several city bankruptcies (search Vallejo, Stockton, etc). That would have been unthinkable before Sacramento passed Senate Bill 400.
Most don’t know that being a ranger is less dangerous than several jobs in building construction. In fact, even regular fire and police are safer than fishermen who bring us our tilapia, cod, tuna etc., safer than farming, roofing, garbage collecting and several other jobs (search most dangerous jobs in United States).
So should the Open Space District indebt itself to create luxury, early retirement for rangers who have what many outdoor-oriented people feel is hard but rewarding work for a very lucky few? Gotta question that one.
