Jeff Gee, candidate for Redwood City Council, District 1, is again warning residents to expect cuts to services and programs in the immediate future. Yet — even during healthy economic times — Jeff oversees cuts. In defiance of the city website which says “Public involvement is crucial to the City’s decision-making process ... appointed advisory bodies are an important and valued part of City government ... representing all of the diverse elements of our community ... helping our City Council to make the best, most informed decisions possible.” Gee cut the number of these advisory councils and their members.

His disregard of community input stands in stark contrast to Nancy Radcliffe. Nancy believes community volunteers and their involvement enable our city to weather the worst effects of the pandemic. Redwood City voters deserve inclusive leadership. Based on his record, Nancy is by far the better choice for City Council.

Julie Abraham

Redwood City

