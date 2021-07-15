Editor,
This is a unique experience. Michael Oberg attacking me and not even bothering to call me out by name. Someone who’s been in professional politics since she was 18 deserves better than this, Michael. But I guess that’s the Democrats for you.
First of all, there is no such thing as “The Republicans.” Or “The Democrats.” Or “The Russians.” Or “The Americans.” Nobody in his right mind would refer to Putin and Navalny as “the Russians.” It’s a construct created by the Bolsheviks before 1917 so they would be able to manipulate the masses and seize power. “We’re for the workers and the peasants!”
But then ... how do you explain the Tombov PEASANT rebellion that was drown in blood by Tukhachevsky? How do you explain the Holodomor? How do you explain tons of those workers and peasants joining Vlasov’s and Bandera’s Armies and fighting on the side of Hitler during World War II?
Going back to racism, yes, racism is real. But does this mean it cannot be exploited and abused by the fanatical, unscrupulous, power hungry people who, like Anakin Skywalker, prefer to think in absolutes?
Tatiana Lyulkin
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.