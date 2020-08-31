Editor,
Upon Joe Biden’s announcement that Kamala Harris was to be his running mate, I looked into her public record and quickly developed strong feelings about her political history.
However, I’m seeing many people fixate on Harris as an individual rather than a public servant.
We must remember that she is a politician, meaning that her decisions will affect many people in the US and overseas. That’s why it’s crucial that we are discussing the policy decisions she made; that conversation is more important than the one about the color of her skin.
When making decisions about whether we like or dislike Harris, let’s focus on her record as a district attorney, attorney general and senator rather than her as a biracial woman.
Eugenia Xu
Palo Alto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.