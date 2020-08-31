Editor,

Upon Joe Biden’s announcement that Kamala Harris was to be his running mate, I looked into her public record and quickly developed strong feelings about her political history.

However, I’m seeing many people fixate on Harris as an individual rather than a public servant.

We must remember that she is a politician, meaning that her decisions will affect many people in the US and overseas. That’s why it’s crucial that we are discussing the policy decisions she made; that conversation is more important than the one about the color of her skin.

When making decisions about whether we like or dislike Harris, let’s focus on her record as a district attorney, attorney general and senator rather than her as a biracial woman.

Eugenia Xu

Palo Alto

