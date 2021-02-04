Editor,
The local elected officials calling for the hiring of Sequoia Unified High School District administration should familiarize themselves with the California Constitution (“Movement grows to diversify high school command” in the Feb. 1 edition of the Daily Journal).
Since 1996, it has been unlawful to use race or gender as a factor in public sector hiring. The voters reiterated their disdain for race-based hiring practices this past election when it overwhelmingly defeated Proposition 16. Perhaps the SUHSD is willing to defy the law and enrich lawyers to promote their political agenda.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.