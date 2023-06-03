Editor,
The article generated by the Associated Press, regarding race-based college admissions, was the most disingenuous and convoluted I’ve ever read. If one only read the headline they would be convinced that the country is in favor of affirmative action. The article itself repeatedly contradicts that message, however. In fact, the statistics the authors themselves use, from an AP poll, show that Americans are overwhelmingly opposed to race and/or gender based admissions.
