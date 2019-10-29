Editor,
Quid pro quo means the exchange of goods or services in which one transfer is contingent upon the other. I, for one, had no idea what it meant until I looked it up and I’m sure the unfamiliarity of the phrase is why our leaders use the word. Whether it happened or not is beside the point. When our leaders make statements, they should be more transparent about what they want to say. After asking many people what these words meant, it became obvious that the phrase is used to confuse others. It’s simple: we need to demand truth and transparency from all of our leaders on both sides. I, for one, am tired of the lies and the use of language to cloud the real meaning.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
