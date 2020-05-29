Editor,
Reading the May 27 story “Why San Mateo County lags behind state,” a questionable statement was made by Louise Rogers regarding there are too many hospitalizations because of the virus in the county. There are not too many hospitalizations for COVID-19. Current county data reflects a mere 10 beds out of 298 being used for any surge in cases and less than 5% of the ventillators in use. I believe more probing questions need to be asked of the county health officials.
Jeff Lucchesi
Foster City
