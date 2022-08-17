I am not taking this opportunity to debate the efficacy of South San Francisco’s “Free Childcare” ballot measure but to weigh it against the “City Owned Public Housing” ballot measure. Specifically, city officials’ handling of these matters. Near as I can tell, consultant studies reveal both measures could be fiscally disastrous for taxpaying residents of South City.
If you witnessed council meeting proceedings, you would see two completely divergent political processes. The child care measure reached the ballot as a result of thousands of voter signatures and was forced on the City Council. The housing measure was advanced by the unanimous decision of five councilmembers. While acknowledging the benefits of free child care, the council pushed back hard as they saw the potential fiscal risks, curiously, risks borne by the business community.
On the other hand, the council vigorously endorsed greenlighting the “Public Housing” measure, even though a prototype study indicated the taxpaying residents could find themselves responsible for tens of millions of dollars in unpaid obligations. In a “Brady Bunch” meets “Zoom” moment, one councilmember challenged the consultants as to the “credibility” of the study for no substantive reason other than it likely didn’t fit the desired narrative.
Get the idea? Protect businesses but jeopardize taxpayers. Adding insult to injury, Mr. Nagales pointed out child care “was done behind closed doors with a small number of people” even though housing enjoyed virtually no interactive public discussion. Forget Bitcoin, if Mr. Nagales is invested in crocodile tears, he is already a wealthy man.
