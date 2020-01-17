Editor,
In Dorothy Dimitre’s recent opinion piece “A higher authority” in the Jan. 15 edition of the Daily Journal, she questions the role of faith in a purposeful life and quotes Alon Gratch, Ph.D. who writes, “clearly orthodoxy, be it religious, intellectual or political has a vested interest in keeping its followers childlike.” Interestingly, Ms. Dimitre’s column appeared on the birthday of the heroic Dr. Martin Luther King, whose life and legacy was based on a sincere intellectual quest for truth, which lead in turn to a dedicated belief in a wise, compassionate and loving God.
Michael Traynor
Burlingame
