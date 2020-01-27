Editor,
My name is Elbert Oh and I am a homeowner and resident of Hayward Park. Last Tuesday, Jan. 21, the San Mateo City Council met yet again to discuss Caltrain’s proposal to develop a “parking track” in Hayward Park, between 10th and 14th avenues, about 200 feet from my home (“Final decision on San Mateo track location nears” in the Jan. 23 edition of the Daily Journal).
Well over 100 residents of Hayward Park, as well as parents of children who attend a nearby preschool, were in attendance to voice their opposition, as they have for the past year. We are told by Caltrain — as well as by city staff who support their proposal — that, although they themselves wouldn’t want “this in their own neighborhood,” the families of Hayward Park will have to deal with this because the more suitable alternatives to place this construction in commercial areas are not economically viable.
And now Caltrain has the gall to impose deadlines. Apparently, if City Council can’t make a decision by their next scheduled meeting, Feb. 18, Caltrain will go ahead and decide for them and construct the parking track between 10th and 14th avenues. We urge the City Council to put families first and oppose building this blight in our community.
Elbert Oh
San Mateo
