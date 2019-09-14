Editor,
Many leading Democrats are on record promising imminent impeachment without ever bothering to make certain that they have a legal basis for drawing articles of impeachment, you know, like those high crimes and misdemeanors that Trump is supposed to have committed.
With the Russian collusion and obstruction of justice stories fizzling out in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s tepid testimony and with President Donald Trump openly goading them to keep their word on impeachment, the Democrats are now working on their next sure thing. They claim Trump is a traitor who, in the past, helped launder the corruption money of Russian oligarchs through loans from Deutche Bank, and is now being blackmailed into submission by Putin with this secret information.
Publicly, the Democrats are still keeping up the appearance of an inexorable march toward impeachment, but in reality they are under enormous pressure. An investigation by the inspector general is underway into how the Russia collusion story started in the first place; the recent negative report on James Comey is only the tip of the iceberg. If that investigation turns out serious malfeasance by the FBI and the Department of Justice, then Trump is sure to turn the tables on the Democrats who now desperately need something real to counterbalance what is coming.
Maybe the time has come for the democrats to put their blinding hatred aside and consider the facts as they are. Irresponsible rabble-rousers should not be allowed to make us into a rabble.
Virgil Stevens
San Carlos
