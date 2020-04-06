Editor,
In this time of deceased gas consumption, due to reduced driving, and the latest oil price war, it is extremely clear that the price of a gallon of gas at the pump has very little to do with the price of a barrel of oil. Hard to believe.
Bob Krainz
Belmont
