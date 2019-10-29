Editor,
I am responding to the column, “Everyone’s an expert when it comes to transit” by Mark Simon in the Oct. 24 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
It’s good to hear from “inside the box;” it’s good to know how our county’s Transit District officials and engineers think, and clearly they are proud and confident.
Having benefitted from Agency presentations, both public and in conference, I do respect the vast knowledge that the district — aka SamTrans — has within. Mr. Simon reminds us that transportation is far from a simple matter and that SamTrans has looked at every option outsiders might suggest. I don’t doubt this. But we residents have to see every day the facts on the street. We have only one realistic public agency commute option on the south Peninsula — CalTrain. The empty “Geary Street” flex buses on El Camino Real in no way address the explosion of peninsula office workers.
Meanwhile, the road infrastructure that so many of us must depend on is, frankly, trash. The traffic in key areas is locked up twice a day — for years now — and the condition of our roads in our glaringly wealthy region is among the worst in our nation. An entire generation here has never seen smooth, quality Peninsula roads. Whatever the wisdom and fine intentions at SamTrans, this is what’s real.
No, the vast majority of us who must drive the roads don’t know what SamTrans engineers know, but many of us remember quality roads and Mr. Simon, we don’t have those here.
Henry Riggs
Menlo Park
