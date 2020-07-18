Editor,

As I understand it, public health officials downplayed the importance of masks at the start of the pandemic response because there were really not enough to go around.

Indeed, medical workers are still short on protective supplies. There was every reason to fear hoarding behaviors as did happen with toilet paper and other needed products. This response is miles away from the disinformation and reckless behaviors of the worst of our politicians. And even the good ones who did the right thing were met with vicious opposition, some from citizens carrying arms, just for calling for reasonable measures.

The needed measures are so common sense, I was covering my face in stores and avoiding large gatherings before the first shutdown measures. I have appreciated the updates as scientists have found out more about the ways the virus is transmitted. And I still check with my doctor, and not some political leader, for health matters.

Health officials, even when constrained by the need to avoid public hysteria (and in some cases by political pressures) are still way more trustworthy than politicians for health advice.

Gail Sredanovic

Menlo Park

