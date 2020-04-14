Editor,
In the March 30, 2020, edition of the Daily Journal, Sue Lempert claims that protecting the health of our community should take priority over the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a public health student at the University of California, Berkeley, I agree that continued national efforts to shelter in place are of the utmost importance.
I understand the temptation to return to normalcy as quickly as possible. Several of my family members are out of work due to the shelter-in-place order, and as a fourth-year student, I know that graduating into an economy crippled by a pandemic will make job prospects bleak. At the same time, I understand that in times of hardship, sacrifice is necessary to protect the safety of us all.
Instead of endangering our community by urging Americans to return to work, the government should expand our nation’s safety net to assist individuals with food and housing, especially because the $1,200 provided in the stimulus bill falls short of the extreme cost of living in the Bay Area.
The United States now has more cases than any other nation, and this number will continue to grow unless we work together to mitigate harm. As much as I would love to go back to work tomorrow, I know I speak for many of us when I say that I would not do so if it meant potentially losing a loved one to this virus. During this unprecedented time in our nation’s history, politicians must put public health before the economy.
Stefany Zagorov
San Mateo
