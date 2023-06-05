Editor,
Editor,
Sadly, another scandal is brewing in my beloved city of San Mateo. However, I wish to believe this is a case where all those interested in good government can come together.
To bring folks up to speed, on May 15, the San Mateo City Council entertained an appeal to its red-tag relocation ordinance. This is the ordinance stipulating the remediation of substandard multifamily dwellings and relocation of tenants if necessary. The ordinance has been implemented in 35 previous cases, many very similar to this one, some which were also appealed to the council.
So what’s different in this case? Rather than deny the appeal, as they have in all previous cases and plainly should have again, a majority voted to grant the appeal without citing any clear basis. Again, we ask, what’s different? Well, the owner of the derelict property cited for 10 “life/safety violations” (one is enough to trigger the ordinance) happens to have powerful friends.
At the meeting, both Assemblymember Diane Papan and her sister Millbrae Councilmember Gina Papan trotted out their dynastic influence to exact a favorable outcome for the noncompliant landlord. Given ample past precedent, it’s inconceivable the council would have granted this appeal if not for such a high-handed display. This is precisely the sort of perversion of government that makes those who are not born into wealth and power or otherwise connected despair of ever getting a fair shake. As such, the public at large should be deeply disgusted.
Justin Alley
San Mateo
