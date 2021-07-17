Editor,
We urge South San Francisco residents to unite in advocating to keep the Cypress playground and prevent high rises within historical Old Town. Losing our only playground would be devastating!.Please support change.org/cypresspark and email council@ssf.net.
We call on the council to prioritize residents over developers, by upgrading the playground, improving Pine Playlot for seniors and the community, preserving the historical character of Old Town, and investing in a community that has been affected the most by biotech through the use of impact fees.
There is absolutely no doubt Old Town has been underserved, as evidenced by our lived experiences and reports including the 1990 Park, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan, “Deficiencies: Many neighborhoods are not served by parks. This problem is especially acute in Downtown. ... [It needs] additional green space and lacks opportunities for children and teens” and the updated 2015 master plan, “Goals-Prioritize Downtown. Reduce barriers to park use. Renovate Playgrounds.”
The city is exploring moving the park to Linden, a high vehicle traffic downtown street, which would be unsafe and not ideal. Cypress sits on elevated ground, making it safe without posing dangers to children running out to street in chase of a ball. Linden park would be smaller, contradicting and further delaying the goals of reports. Upgrading the existing park would be cost effective, diverting funds for much needed services and programs.
Being raised and born myself and children in the area, we can attest to what life in Old Town is for a child and parent. The neglect and need has existed for decades. Our children’s lives continue to be at stake, especially in an area that has lived through unimaginable tragedy and pain.
Olga Perez
South San Francisco
