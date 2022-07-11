Editor,
I read the letter to the editor titled “Redwood City Council should be recalled” (July 8 edition) which accuses the Redwood City Council of “malfeasance or plain stupidity” over their attitude towards water sustainability through ongoing drought conditions.
Study after study conducted in Redwood City demonstrate that denser communities are infinity more water efficient than detached single-family dwellings with manicured lawns.
Fortunately for Redwood City residents, the city already has some of the most innovative programs in the country. Programs for home owners including rebates for planting drought resistant shrubbery, installing more efficient sprinkler heads and smart meters and reuse of waste water (“purple water”) for non-portable purposes, saving hundreds of millions of gallons of drinking water annually.
My property is already filled with draught resistant shrubbery. What will make my property even more water efficient is the flexibility to build a unit for an aging parent and/or a lot split or even a quadplex so my adult children can afford to stay in the community they grew up in.
Hoarding water for single-family dwellings and choking off the tax revenues that come with building more homes is what leads to making “living in the area even more difficult than it is already.”
Conversely, flexibility in new home construction directly contributes to increased property tax revenues which pays for the maintenance of aging infrastructure let alone any upgrades.
Thank you Redwood City Council and planners for making smart choices for the wellbeing of the community for generations to come
David Pollack
San Carlos
