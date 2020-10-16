Editor,
Proposition 16 uses real racism to pacify perceived racism.
In California, ZIP code does matter. The reasons for socioeconomic disparity are complicated and systematic racism is the least important factor. If systemic racism were a reality, we would have seen mountains of lawsuits in discrimination.
Solving root causes requires hard work to improve fundamentals, especially K-12. Proposition 16 is for Sacramento to paper over much deeper problems and find an easy excuse.
Proposition 16 is a hugely negative sum policy. The followings are at stake:
1). Proposition 16 clouds merit-based system;
2). Proposition 16 grants government and public universities more power to pick up winners and losers;
3). Proposition 16 legalizes preferential treatment on basis of protected categories;
4). Proposition 16 instills further racial tension, social uncertainties and distrust;
5). Proposition 16 can discriminate against anyone of any race, age, gender, today or in future if such person belongs to a group labeled “over-represented” by government agencies and public universities;
6). Proposition 16 may actually hurt intended beneficiaries;
7). Proposition 16 averages down all and hurts California greatness; and
8). Proposition 16 increases tax and wastes tax money on politically connected high-bid contractor.
It is simply wrong to empower government and public universities to force racial outcomes legislatively. It is racism by textbook definition to declare a class of Americans are “over-represented.”
After all, we are all Americans!
Vote NO on Proposition 16 and force our government and public to do difficult work and really help the needed.
Ric Xia
Foster City
