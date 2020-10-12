Editor,
Although school funding is a serious issue in California, Proposition 15 is the wrong approach. Many tenants leasing space in commercial properties, including small businesses and nonprofit organizations, are located in buildings valued at over $3 million and have leases that allow the property owner to pass through property taxes to the tenants. The impact of Proposition 15 on these struggling businesses and organizations will undoubtedly be much higher expenses. The $3 million cut-off is just too low as it will ensnare too many small businesses.
While restaurants, barbershops and small retail stores are fighting to stay afloat during the pandemic Proposition 15 will be the proverbial straw that breaks the camel’s back. We might as well title Proposition 15 as the “Small Business Evisceration Act of 2020.”
Brian Ponty
San Carlos
