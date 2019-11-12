Editor,
The well-articulated letter to the editor from Christopher Conway (“A significant moment” in the Nov. 11 edition of the Daily Journal) expresses my thoughts exactly.
I am very disappointed with all the members of the San Mateo City Council for its 4-0 vote but not at all surprised (“San Mateo renters get protection” in the Nov. 7 edition of the Daily Journal). Under the leadership of Gavin Newsom, Xavier Becerra, Scott Weiner and others they are writing laws normally enacted in countries like Bolivia, Cuba, Venezuela and probably China and North Korea.
Our Founding Fathers must be turning over in their graves.
Oscar Lopez-Guerra
San Mateo
