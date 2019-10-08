Editor,
Burlingame: Let’s elect a councilmember who represents everyone, including the 53% who rent. Mike Dunham, a thoughtful and well-informed candidate, is running for City Council. He also is a renter with fresh ideas and a willingness to listen to both renters and homeowners alike. Dunham’s background in data management and teaching informs his pragmatic yet compassionate policies. Most importantly, Dunham represents Burlingame’s future. He and his wife are building a life here and want our town to soar. Burlingame needs a councilmember who truly grasps the impact of renters’ vulnerability on our community.
I am a school parent and homeowner concerned about Burlingame’s decreasing socioeconomic diversity and quality of life. Teachers, safety employees and service workers are being priced out. And, as renters are displaced, commuters increasingly overburden our highways and public transportation.
Unfortunately, our current councilmembers, including the two incumbents running, have shown little urgency to these issues. They tout Burlingame’s general plan, which should result in more housing over the next 20 years, and the meager 132 (barely) affordable new units on city property, which have yet to break ground. Meanwhile, the need is now. Displacements will continue as Facebook’s new campus brings 3,500 jobs, without enough housing to go along with it. And, the jobs/housing imbalance will widen further, as commercial projects in the pipeline far outpace new housing. Sadly, the current council unanimously rejected a regional proposal to tackle this disparity.
Burlingame needs a councilmember who thinks differently and independently. Mike Dunham has my vote.
Elana Lieberman
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.