Editor,
Why does Caltrain refuse to listen to the thoroughly thought-out ideas of the people who are affected by their decision about bike cars; the bike commuters? And why is the Caltrain board willing to break their promise of quantity of bike spaces? Electric trains will have only seven folding seats within view of 36 bike spaces and 72 bike spaces per train. Today’s diesel trains have up to 34 fixed seats within view of 40 bike spaces and 77 bike spaces per train on average.
What a step backwards. Instead of designing a good layout for bike cars before they are built, Caltrain will be faced with expensive retrofit costs when the design fails in the field. I really do not understand Caltrain’s logic.
We are Caltrain customers. Who benefits more from the designs Caltrain approved? We certainly do not.
Virginia Smedberg
Palo Alto
