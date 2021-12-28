Editor,
I agree with Kent Lauder in his positive comments about Emily Beach for U.S. Congress (Dec. 18, 2021, letter to the editor).
I have seen Emily Beach in action, as mayor of Burlingame conducting the public review of the Caltrans presentation on the El Camino Real proposed improvements. Ms. Beach did an excellent job of listening to both sides of the issue and maintaining a professional and respective tone to this public meeting.
I have never met my assemblymember, but his staff was very professional and responsive the only time I contacted his local office. However, Kevin Mullin has shown that he will not represent the best interests of those who have repeatedly elected him — when he voted to override local control of the quality of development in our residential neighborhoods. A proven record in this case demonstrates that he is not the best person to represent us.
Plus, it is important to support a new voice, especially when there is a need for diversity in the U.S. Congress, which is predominantly male. Name recognition and family dynasties too often result in a lack of adequate public scrutiny of our potential representatives.
What we have not yet heard from any of our leading candidates for Congress is their commitment to prioritizing mitigating climate change/global warming’s adverse impacts on our local environment.
Now is the time to fund the regional improvements necessary to protect our neighborhoods from rising sea and bay water levels.
All else is secondary.
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.