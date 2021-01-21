Editor,

In the Constitution, pardon power is given to the president. The president can pardon anyone for federal crimes. This power can be misused by presidents when individuals offer money or support to the president if he/she grants them a pardon. Presidents do not have to give a reason for a pardon and that is where this power goes wrong. The Constitution should require all presidents to show the reason for each pardon therefore eliminating the temptation to pay for one’s pardon. I’m sure paying for pardons was not the intent of this law, let’s change it before criminals are able to buy their way out of their convictions

Robert A. Nice

Redwood City

(1) comment

Patrick Henry
When you say let's change it Robert, who are you talking to?

