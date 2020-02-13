Editor,
Whether Trump gadfly Roger Stone gets a long or short sentence for lying to Congress, we can expect that after the election, win or lose, Trump will pardon Stone, Manafort, Flynn, himself and his family before leaving office.
Bill Collins
Pacifica
