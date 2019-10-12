Editor,
How can these conservative presidential supporters who profess to support the Constitution and law and order defend a president who disregards the Constitution and the political rules of our country? President Trump continues to break the rules of our nation even now. He believes as president that he is above the law and abuses the executive privilege rules. His constant demand that foreign nations find dirt on his political opponent is totally illegal. His supporters can only support this unruly president with lies, false theories and slander. In doing so, these people are spreading propaganda and participating in a political coverup.
Raymond DeMattei
San Carlos
