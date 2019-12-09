Editor,
I wonder why PG&E doesn’t spray fire retardant on the trees that could cause a fire along the transmission lines. Christmas trees are often treated to prevent catching fire and it seems like a better alternative to these massive shutdowns. Speaking of trees, it has been quite a treat to see the colorful show this fall around here.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
