I am sorry, I don’t wish ill on the president. I sincerely hope and pray he recovers. But at this moment as I watch him obtain the very best care: helicopter transport, multiple doctors, experimental treatments and expensive treatments others can’t receive until much later in disease progression, I can’t help but be angry. Angry at the hypocrisy, that he downplayed the danger of this virus for the last six months, that as late as Tuesday he mocked Vice President Biden for wearing a mask, that he absolutely refused to portray the seriousness of the virus to the American people as it ravaged communities of color and front-line workers.
Today we are reminded this virus knows no political party, it doesn’t distinguish between blue states and red states. I pray for the president, but I also pray for a new day in America, with new leadership that values science and promotes it to protect the life of every American.
Ray Mueller
Menlo Park
The letter writer is a member of the Menlo Park City Council.
