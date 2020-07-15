Editor,
How can our government work when those convicted of crimes against our government get their penalties commuted by friends in the government? No one person should have the power to commuted or pardon anyone of a crime especially a crime that benefits them directly. This type of power needs to have some sort of oversight to keep those in power from misusing it to benefit themselves and others. Crime and punishment is meant to be dealt with by judges and juries not politicians.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
