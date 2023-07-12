Editor,
Daily we are bombarded with so much negativity from social media and the like. How nice it was to read the “So long, farewell ...” in the weekend edition from Chesney Evert, in the Student News opinion column. This positively enlightening article on some of her high school experiences definitely was a change from all the other negative news we hear and see every day. Thank You Chesney for your excellent journalistic work.
