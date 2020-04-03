Editor,
Being a lifelong Democrat, I’m ashamed and disgusted in our three congresswomen; Pelosi (San Francisco), Speier (San Mateo) and Eshoo (Palo Alto) for their handling of the $2 trillion stimulus bill.
After the Senate passed the bill on March 23, Congresswomen Pelosi, Speier, Eshoo and Congress held up the stimulus bill for four days (remember Pelosi and party tried to impeach Trump for holding up aid to the Ukraine). Why did these congresswomen hold up the aid package, to add a pork to the bill. Here are some of the items they received: millions for the Kennedy center, money for national endowment for the arts, migrant and refugee assistance, Howard University, wind and solar tax credits, early and online voting, prohibit voter ID requirement, (all on yahoo news). You can read the rest of the pork (online) that our congresswomen supported putting into the stimulus bill that was meant to help businesses that employ people, and people who are now unemployed. While holding up the bill, how many people died? How many police, fire personnel, nurses, doctors or loved ones who work in supermarkets, etc. contract the virus because of the hold up of aid for those four days?
What they added had nothing to do with the virus, it is politics. Democratic Congressman James Clyburn (South Carolina) said on Yahoo “this is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision” What? Do they really care about us or their own political agenda?
Charles Bonnici
Burlingame
Thank you Charles for your letter and honesty. It was a shame what these liberal women did when the country needed them the most. True colors.
