Editor,
It was with a wry smile that I read Mr. Aadahl’s latest denouncement of the Republican Party while fawning over his beloved Democratic Party (“Differences between R and D” in the June 28 edition of the Daily Journal).
There, on the opposite page, is an article on how the Democrats are trying to change the state’s recall laws to benefit Democratic lawmakers. Mr. Aadahl needs to take off his rose-colored glasses and recognize that his party plays the same games.
There is no higher moral ground because there is no moral ground to begin with. Thomas Paine said: “A man under the tyranny of party spirit is the greatest slave upon the earth.” Until both party faithful turn their ire on their own party and demand that they place the country and the people before the party, there is little chance of any progress. A good portion of Washington’s farewell address was warning the country about the dangers of political parties and warning citizens to never allow political parties to gain control of government. His words regarding political parties were prescient. “They agitate the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms; foments occasionally riot and insurrection. They open the door to foreign influence and corruption.”
As long as people like Mr. Aadahl (and those on the other side) blindly follow their party’s mantra the party will continue to lead the people rather than the people leading the party.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.