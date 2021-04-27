Editor,
The United States has the tendency to swing to the extreme when it comes to political parties.
The extremity encompasses many categories including social division, science and religion, human rights, race and gender, as well as culture and freedom. It’s difficult for this country to find balance in governing because by dictionary definition the “Democrats” and “Republicans” are literally liberals and conservatives.
The division itself is not the most pressing problem, it’s always strategic to have two parties to ensure the transfer of power, however the problem lies within the fact that citizens of each party debate in a manner that’s overly subjective, sensitive and emotional. We fail to consider the point of view of the other side, their economic situation, family background, and forget that everyone just wants what’s best for the country.
This problem is specifically expanding in the younger generations. With the arms of the internet reaching across the country, the younger population will receive an abundance of information on a daily basis. We are naive, we believe in everything anyone says. We fail to recognize that we are allowed to have our own opinions and conduct our own research before coming to a conclusion.
Most importantly, we don’t understand that it’s perfectly normal to not pick a “side” just yet. A majority of us are still in high school, college, still learning about the world and our country, and politics is not simple.
Kelly Mou
Palo Alto
