My response to those disparaging the Johnsons’ political contribution. To those that do not know anything else about Mr. and Mrs. Charles B. Johnson, let me clue you in. In 1916, Harriet Pullman (wife of the inventor of the Pullman sleeper train car) commissioned the building of the largest home west of the Mississippi river, located Hillsborough, California. It was originally situated on 554 acres.
Over the years it was once considered to be used as a Western White House for FDR (you “wokes” can google FDR). The home exchanged hands many times and was about to be demolished.
Luckily for us, Mr. and Mrs. Charles B. Johnson purchased the home (now down to 6 acres) and completely refurbished it. It took four years and over $25 million to bring the house back to its original splendor. The Johnsons then donated the home and gardens, to be used for charitable endeavors.
Just because someone made a contribution to cause you do not agree with, doesn’t give you a right to disparage that person. Just think if only one party was running this country, the whole country could become downtown San Francisco. Apparently no diversity of thought is allowed in the “woke” world.
Ron Field
Burlingame
