Editor,
The facts are these: the Justice Department and the president have the clear legal right and duty to investigate the origins of the abortive Russia investigation because it is in our nation’s vital interest that never again can any entity, internal or external, tie our president’s hands through such a destructive scheme. Whoever started the Russia affair found a way to get our democracy to willingly self-destruct and Trump has the legal right to hold back funds and resources from any foreign entity in the interest of exposing, legislating against and thus immunizing our government against this weakness; this is clearly a matter of national security. If the DNC was involved in malfeasance, then it cannot hide behind being the opposition candidate in the 2020 election because nobody is above the law. We need to remember that Trump never discussed with anybody holding back funds from Ukraine because of Biden, but only because of the investigation into the Russia probe. The Democrats need to remember the Hollywood tapes and that Trump’s real strength is his policies. The Democrats cannot continue insisting on the Green New Deal, Medicare for all, free college tuition for all, forgiving all student debt, extensive reparations for the African-Americans, open borders with citizenship and benefits for all, exorbitant taxes for all, remaining silent on trade and the export of American jobs while hoping to win 2020.
Virgil Stevens
San Carlos
