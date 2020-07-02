Editor,
Militarized policing unanswerable to higher authority is domestic terror.
I am a strong supporter of unions. Unions are vital. I have been a member of two unions (pensioner of one). The ILWU, in staged an eight-hour Juneteenth work stoppage honoring George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, is a good example of moral integrity.
However, any union has the responsibility to support its members when they are in the right and, if not to discipline a member when wrong, at least not stand in the way of discipline. Police unions are wrong when they don’t support justice, when they allow unlawful behavior to go unpunished.
Jan Tiura
Moss Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.