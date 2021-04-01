Editor,
I commend San Carlos Vice Mayor Sara McDowell’s response to the spike in domestic violence by stepped up coordination with CORA (San Carlos grappling with increased crime, March 29). Sheriff’s Capt. Bell, on the other hand, attributes the overall spike in crime to state mandated reduced sentencing. Some cities have seen a decrease, such as San Bruno (also March 29) while others have seen an increase during the pandemic. I doubt the data backs up a sweeping claim attributing the rise to a revolving door at our jails.
A tough-on-crime approach has often been used to maintain racially segregated enclaves. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, of which San Carlos Bureau is part, has some of the some of the highest excessive use of force and rate of arrest for Black and Latino citizens in the state, according to the California Department of Justice. They have distanced themselves from the mental health policing pilot launched earlier this year. Our D.A. is one of only three statewide still pushing for the death penalty.
We need a different approach to policing in our community. I hope the Sheriff’s Office can demonstrate a willingness to evolve to meet that challenge and that the San Carlos City Council is willing to provide stronger oversight for sheriff’s deputies operating as city law enforcement in the meantime.
David Pollack
San Carlos
