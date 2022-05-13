Editor,
The San Mateo Police Officers Association is proud to announce our endorsement of Charles Stone for San Mateo County Supervisor, District 2.
We are supporting Charles Stone for supervisor because he will fight to keep our local neighborhoods safe, maintain 911 emergency response; fight crime; and expand shelter/evacuation spaces for local families for any emergency.
Charles’ values closely align with that of our organization whose 110 police officers, dispatchers and community service officers have dedicated their lives to serving and working hand in hand with the community to build trust, provide quality public safety services and fight crime.
We could not agree more with the San Mateo Daily Journal’s assessment when its editorial staff announced their endorsement of Charles Stone: “Stone is a natural for District 2 supervisor. He is progressive, but practical. His experience, knowledge, communication skills and impressive drive for constituent service simply make him the best choice.”
We humbly urge all District 2 voters to keep public safety in mind while casting their ballots and vote for Charles Stone for county supervisor.
Rory McMilton
San Mateo
Treasurer, San Mateo Police Officers’ Association
