Editor,
It is very encouraging that Redwood City and Daly City have acted to plug the loophole in the Tenant Protection Act AB 1482 by banning last-minute rent increases and no-fault evictions in advance of the act’s effective date (“City stops large rent increases” in the Oct. 30 edition of the Daily Journal). I hope that other communities throughout the state will follow their lead.
I have been a faithful tenant in my apartment in San Mateo for 21 years, and was shocked to be handed a 60-day eviction notice last Friday. It was gratifying to read Redwood City Councilwoman Janet Borgens’s description of this kind of action as “an illegal eviction in my mind. It’s an economic eviction. It’s not fair and it’s not moral.” Affording a home in California is hard enough without such disgraceful tactics by our landlords.
Michael P. Dawson
San Mateo
