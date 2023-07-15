Granted, good driving comes with practice. But once you get behind the wheel of a vehicle you should know where the turn signal is and when to use. These bumper stickers are really asking for a pass to not obey the law and should read “Officer Please Don’t Give Me a Ticket.”
For any new drivers reading this, here is helpful insight that may keep me and my community safe while you “learn” to drive: Yield to pedestrians. That means wait for walking people to proceed and don’t hit them with your car. If it’s not already written on your heart and mind that running over animals and people is bad, know that it’s the law. Changing lanes while in the middle of the intersection is illegal.
Wait to fully cross the intersection before changing lanes. Use your turn signal. Ditch the blackout window tint. Unfortunately, with blackout window tint you can’t observe visual cues or if a driver is even paying attention (The real purpose of this tint, LOL?). Super dark window tint should be illegal if it isn’t already.
A car exiting a parking lot has right of way over a car entering it. So, slow your roll. You may find this opens up a good parking space for you! Win-win situation. DMV laws are designed to keep drivers, passengers and pedestrians safe.
Learn the laws then ask me to be patient while you follow them. I will gladly do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.