Editor,

I thought one of the best inventions during my lifetime was plastic, but it has turned out to be too good to be true.

This all purpose material found in everything from food to furniture is killing our living system, including us. Let’s join together to make this a plastic-free July beginning with single use plastic items.

At your Fourth of July picnic, begin by using all reusable or recyclable eating utensils, including your own special drink container. Giving up plastic takes us one giant step toward solving the climate

crisis and enjoying a plastic free July marks the beginning of developing new life saving habits. It’s time to use our freedom wisely.

Libby Traubman

San Mateo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription