I thought one of the best inventions during my lifetime was plastic, but it has turned out to be too good to be true.
This all purpose material found in everything from food to furniture is killing our living system, including us. Let’s join together to make this a plastic-free July beginning with single use plastic items.
At your Fourth of July picnic, begin by using all reusable or recyclable eating utensils, including your own special drink container. Giving up plastic takes us one giant step toward solving the climate
crisis and enjoying a plastic free July marks the beginning of developing new life saving habits. It’s time to use our freedom wisely.
Libby Traubman
San Mateo
